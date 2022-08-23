Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 44-year-old woman from Havant was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury after her Dobermann attacked the toddler on Botley Drive at 6.35pm on August 8.

The dog was seized by police while the girl was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital where she had plastic surgery and was said to be in good spirits despite her shocking ordeal.

Botley Drive, Leigh Park.

The arrested woman, who remains on conditional bail, has since been released back into the community by police.

More than two weeks on from the horror attack, police are still yet to make a decision over whether to charge the woman as they continue their investigation.

The dog has remained seized since the incident.

The incident sparked anxiety and concern in the close-knit neighbourhood.

One neighbour, describing the ordeal, told The News: ‘The girl had just been to the sweet shop with her grandparents when the lady with a Doberman walked past. The dog then attacked the girl for no reason.

‘The girl was screaming before a neighbour came out and grabbed the dog and kicked it. It was horrible and a real shock for something like that to happen. It could have been worse.