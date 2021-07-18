Police presence at Guildhall Square, Portsmouth for VE Day on Friday 8 May 2020. Can be used as Police GV. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Brian Townsend was last seen at his home address in Brendon Walk area of Fareham at around 3am today.

The 58-year-old army veteran had not been seen since and officers were growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Together with his family, we are extremely concerned about Brian.

‘We believe he is on foot somewhere in the Portchester and Fareham area and are asking the community to share our appeal and keep an eye out for him.’

But the force has since announced that, following the appeal to the public – which was widely shared online – Mr Townsend has been found safe and well.

