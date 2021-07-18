Missing veteran is found following desperate plea by Hampshire police

POLICE have thanked the public for helping them in finding a missing man who disappeared earlier today.

By Tom Cotterill
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 2:30 pm
Updated Sunday, 18th July 2021, 5:23 pm
Brian Townsend was last seen at his home address in Brendon Walk area of Fareham at around 3am today.

The 58-year-old army veteran had not been seen since and officers were growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Together with his family, we are extremely concerned about Brian.

‘We believe he is on foot somewhere in the Portchester and Fareham area and are asking the community to share our appeal and keep an eye out for him.’

But the force has since announced that, following the appeal to the public – which was widely shared online – Mr Townsend has been found safe and well.

