Missing woman, 33, has links to Portsmouth area say police as they appeal for help

Shona Bryant after she was reported missing from her home in Staines-upon-Thames on September 24.

Police say it is possible that the 33-year-old is travelling around central London but she also has links across Staines-upon-Thames, Guildford and Portsmouth.

She is described as white, 5ft 6 in height, and with dark brown/purple shoulder-length hair. She often wears jeans and a jumper.

Shona Bryant. Picture Portsmouth police

Portsmouth police tweeted: ‘Can you help our colleagues at Surrey Police locate missing Shona? It's believed she could be in the Portsmouth area.’

Those with information which could help in finding Shona can contact police quoting PR/45220102765 using the online reporting tool at surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report or by calling police on 101.

Alternatively, used the webchat via the chat button on the right hand side of the page at surrey.police.uk.

