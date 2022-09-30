The individual with a possible ‘fake’ beard went on a flashing spree over several months – including in front of an eight-year-old girl.

A woman in her 30s first reported the incident on July 12.

The man is described as having a potentially fake beard and large dark sunglasses. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

The indecent exposure happened between 5.10pm and 5.20pm in a wooded area between Goldcrest Gardens and Turnstone Gardens, Southampton.

On August 26, the child was targeted outside a woodland entrance on Sinclair Road.

Nearly a month later, the man flashed a woman in her 50s.

It happened on September 23, between 6.25pm and 6.40pm, on a path leading towards Turnstone Gardens, close to Longleaf Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man also flashed two women in their 20s in Lordswood woods, near Osprey Close, at roughly 12.55pm on September 24.

No one was assaulted at any point.

Hampshire Constabulary have released a description of the man connected to the indecent exposures.

Police said: ‘The man is described as white with bushy/scruffy shoulder length brown hair and a very thick bushy beard which could be fake, wearing large dark sunglasses.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police sergeant Chris Collins, from the Southampton west neighbourhood policing team, said: ‘We know that these incidents will cause concern in the local community however please be reassured that we are taking these reports seriously and have been carrying out enquiries.

‘If you see a man matching the description acting suspiciously in this area or witness any further exposure incidents of this kind, please call us on 999 immediately so that we can deploy officers and carry out a thorough search of the area.

‘Also, if you live in the area and have private CCTV including ring-doorbell that may have captured something, we would like to hear from you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Officers are carrying out increased patrols in the area. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44220395148.