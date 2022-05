A missing woman has been found

Susan Reeves, 63 was last seen at around 5.30am this morning, Friday, 13th May, in Grayshott Close, Winchester.

The police, and Susan’s family, were increasingly concerned for her welfare.

But she has since been found, police have announced.

