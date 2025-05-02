Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who went missing and was not seen for 11 days has been found.

Kerry-Anne, 37, from Chichester, disappeared on April 20.

Chichester Police have launched a missing person’s appeal in a bid to find Kerry-Anne, who also has links to Bognor Regis. The force has confirmed she has now been located.

In a statement released on Facebook yesterday evening (May 1), they said: “We are pleased to report that Kerry-Anne, missing from Chichester, has been found.

“This follows our appeal this afternoon. We really appreciate your support.”