Missing Chichester woman found after disappearing last month

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 17:31 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 11:43 BST
A woman who went missing and was not seen for 11 days has been found.

Kerry-Anne, 37, from Chichester, disappeared on April 20.

Chichester Police have launched a missing person’s appeal in a bid to find Kerry-Anne, who also has links to Bognor Regis. The force has confirmed she has now been located.

In a statement released on Facebook yesterday evening (May 1), they said: “We are pleased to report that Kerry-Anne, missing from Chichester, has been found.

“This follows our appeal this afternoon. We really appreciate your support.”

