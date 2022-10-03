Lewis Young, 28, of Havant but with no fixed address, was jailed at Winchester Crown Court after pleading guilty to kidnap, rape, assault by penetration, possession of a knife, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

In what was described by prosecutors as a ‘monstrous attack on a stranger’, Young admitted he had planned to kidnap and rape a woman so that he would be returned to prison.

Winchester Crown Court. Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency.

He targeted the victim as she was getting into her car in an underground car park in Bournemouth during the early evening of April 12.

Young forced his way into the woman’s car and drove her to a location in Salisbury. When they eventually stopped, he attacked the woman before she was able to escape and call the police.

Sarah Perkins, CPS Wessex senior crown prosecutor, said: ‘This was a truly shocking case in which Lewis Young subjected the victim to a terrifying and horrific ordeal.

‘Working collaboratively with Wiltshire police from the outset, we identified actions to take so that we could put a strong prosecution case before the court in a short space of time. This joint approach resulted in guilty pleas, saving the victim the additional burden of waiting for, and going through, a trial.

‘We hope that the victim, who has shown tremendous courage throughout the criminal justice process, will feel that justice has been delivered today and that the outcome brings her a small sense of comfort as she continues to rebuild her life following such a dreadful experience.’

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said: ‘This was an incredibly rare but truly horrific crime during which a woman was subjected to an horrendous ordeal by a complete stranger.

‘I have been genuinely humbled by her strength and bravery in working with the investigation team to bring her attacker to justice.

‘I am also extremely proud of the swift work by our local officers who were able to rapidly apprehend Young shortly after being alerted to this crime, and the professional and diligent investigation by my detectives which enabled this case to successfully be prosecuted.

