Moped rider injured after crash involving a car in Portsmouth
A MOPED rider has been injured after being involved in a crash in Portsmouth.
The collision happened in Fratton Road, Fratton, at around 3.30pm on Thursday.
Police said that a moped rider collided with a car.
Read More
The car, which is described as bronze in colour, then left the scene.
The moped rider, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries to his elbows and legs.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or saw the bronze vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident or in the aftermath.
‘Perhaps you were driving through the area at the time and have dash-cam footage that may assist our investigation?’
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220047114. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form here.