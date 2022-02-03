Hampshire police has recorded 10,140 incidents of violent crime in the city in the 12 months to September, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is an increase of three per cent compared to the previous year - a rise which has bucked the decreasing trend nationally.

At 47.2 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 32.3.

One of the main factors behind the increase in Portsmouth was the rise in stalking and harassment, which rose by 24 per cent, from 2,419 incidents to 2,989.

Offences of violence without injury were recorded 4,165 times, an increase of two per cent on the previous year, and violence with injury on 2,984 occasions, down by 11 per cent.

There was one homicide – a category which includes murders and manslaughters. This was the same number as the previous 12 months.

Overall, the total number of offences in Portsmouth increased by two per cent, with police recording 24,806 crimes over the course of the year.

This puts the overall crime rate at 115.5 per 1,000 people, compared to a national average of 82.4.

Other crimes recorded in Portsmouth included:

:: 800 sexual offences, a decrease of five per cent,

:: 6,580 theft offences, a rise of two per cent

:: 2,175 incidents of criminal damage and arson, down six per cent.

:: 1,139 drug offences, up 11 per cent

:: 325 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, up five per cent.

:: 3,035 public order offences, up eight per cent.

The figures come after The News revealed last month how police across the county were turning to more forceful tactics to deal with violent children.

As previously reported, the city has seen a spate of stabbings and robberies involving teenagers.

When looking at crime nationally, police forces across England and Wales have logged the highest number of rapes and sexual offences in a 12-month period in the year to September, the ONS figures show.

Around 63,100 rapes were recorded in the year to September, according to the ONS, up 13 per cent from the previous period.

This was the highest recorded annual figure to date and included 17,400 offences between July and September – the highest quarterly figure.

The ONS said the latest figures may reflect several factors, including the ‘impact of high-profile incidents, media coverage and campaigns on people’s willingness to report incidents to the police, as well as a potential increase in the number of victims’, and it urged caution when interpreting the data.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: ‘Nobody should have to experience the horror of rape and other sexual crimes.

‘It’s encouraging that more victims of sexual violence are coming forward, and we’ve been clear that police must raise the bar in handling such cases so victims know that they will be taken seriously and criminals responsible are put behind bars.’

