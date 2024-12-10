More drugs are being seized in Portsmouth and more dealers arrested as a city-wide crackdown continues.

According to the city’s Combating Drugs Partnership (CDP), progress is being made in tackling drug-related harm in the city - but the number of drug-related deaths has risen.

In a recent council cabinet meeting, members reviewed the CDP’s progress. The partnership brings together local organisations, including Hampshire Constabulary, NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight, the University of Portsmouth, and homelessness charity the Society of St James, to tackle the issue.

Portsmouth has seen a reduction in drug dealers and county lines networks, according to the city’s Combating Drugs Partnership | Habibur Rahman

The meeting highlighted several achievements over the past year, such as the number of drug dealers being arrested and the amount of drugs such as heroin, crack, and cocaine being seized have increased.

The meeting heard the number of active county lines networks in Portsmouth, where drugs are transported in from other areas, has also fallen. Meanwhile, community intelligence reports to the police have risen significantly and Portsmouth now leads Hampshire and the Isle of Wight in the amount of intelligence submitted.

Despite these successes, challenges remain. Drug-related deaths have increased, following a national trend. Council officers attributed this to an ageing group of long-term drug users with complex health problems and the availability of synthetic opioids like nitazenes. In 2021-22, a contaminated batch of heroin containing nitazene caused five deaths in just two weeks.

Treatment and recovery services have shown improvement. Over the past three years, the number of people in treatment for alcohol, crack, and non-opiate misuse has grown from 1,400 to 1,900. Successful treatment completions have risen, and residential rehabilitation placements have increased, although numbers remain slightly below those of two years ago.

Under-18s engaging in specialist treatment have also increased significantly, reversing a previous decline. Drug-related school suspensions have dropped, which officers credit to better support services helping schools manage young people with drug issues more effectively.

Councillor Matthew Winnington, cabinet member for community wellbeing, health and care emphasised the focus on county lines as a key part of the CDP’s efforts. “When I’m talking to the police, one of their main focuses is on County Lines, which fits in with what the CDP is doing,” he said.

However, officers noted that while arresting drug dealers disrupts local supply, the larger problem stems from national drug networks, especially those linked to London.

New information given to the council revealed a “scarcity of heroin” in the city, reportedly caused by the Taliban’s crackdown on opium production in Afghanistan. This has driven some users to turn to synthetic drugs like spice, or synthetic cannabis.

On spice, Cllr Winnington added: “I was talking to someone who works at the hostels, and it’s been particularly unpleasant there in the last few weeks.”