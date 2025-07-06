More pictures from Southsea protest that turned violent

Running street battles flared between anti-migrant supporters and counter protesters by South Parade Pier and further along South Parade as officers battled to keep control amid unruly scenes.

Police were forced to issue a dispersal order from 2.30pm to 10pm, deploy pepper spray and draft in additional resources in a desperate bid to keep the peace. Videos showed protesters fighting, shouting abuse, spitting and facing off with each other in the melees.

Three arrests were made while police said one officer was assaulted. The force said a 64-year-old man from Portsmouth who was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon has now been bailed until October 5.

A 40-year-old man from Portsmouth who was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order was given a conditional caution, and an 18-year-old man from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with a dispersal order has been released with no further action.

See pictures below from the protest.

1 . Southsea protest Southsea protest turned violent on Saturday Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

2 . Southsea protest Southsea protest turned violent on Saturday Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

3 . Southsea protest Southsea protest turned violent on Saturday Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales