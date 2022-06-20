Police and crime commissioner for Hampshire, Donna Jones, has spoken about how Hampshire Constabulary and Hampshire County Council are teaming up to teach children about how their schools support with bullying, what they can do better to support victims of bullying, and what trusted adults need to know about bullying.

It comes in the wake of Stop Cyberbullying Day, marked on June 17, with schools setting up cyber ambassadors – trusted pupils who become their peers’ first point of contact if they are being targeted online.

Cyberbullying is still a problem across Hampshire. Picture: Adobe

Mrs Jones said: ‘Online safety remains a huge concern to those of us who parent, look after or work with children and young people.

‘That is why Stop Cyberbullying Day is so important in raising people’s awareness.

‘However, raising awareness is just the start and that is why I am so proud of the great work that the cyber ambassador scheme continues to do.’

More than 100 schools have signed up to the scheme so far.

According to Stop Cyberbullying Day 2022, 60 per cent of internet users have witnessed or been targeted with bullying, harassment or abuse.

‘Sexting, fake news and the impact of social media on wellbeing are all harmful issues facing children and young people,’ Mrs Jones added.