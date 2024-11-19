More than £5,000 worth of gold stolen in two 'messy' burglaries in Waterlooville

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 12:32 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 12:43 GMT
Burglars have beelined for gold in two burglaries where more than £5,000 worth was stolen.

An appeal has been launched by the police after two burglaries in Waterlooville has resulted in the theft of £5,500 worth of gold.

The police received a report that on Tuesday, November 5, between 6:30pm and 8:30pm, entry was forced to an address on Hart Plain Avenue whilst the occupants were out. The intruders conducted a messy search before stealing approximately £5000 worth of gold.

Waterlooville BurglariesWaterlooville Burglaries
A second report was also received that on Saturday, November 9, between 7:10pm and 8:10pm, entry was forced to an address on Gordon Road whilst the occupants were out. Similarly, a messy search was conducted before the intruders stole £500 worth of gold.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Hart Plain Avenue, Gordon Road or Mill Road areas of Waterlooville around the time these offences are reported to have been committed, who may have seen anyone behaving suspiciously or have information that could help us.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who has dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage in these areas, which could assist with our investigation.”

If you have any information about the two burglaries, contact the police by calling 101 with the reference number 44240482669. You can also report information on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Click here for more.

