Thieves and people who assaulted victims are among the most wanted criminals in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

These people are wanted by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, and Crimestoppers, for various different offences. These include grievous bodily harm, assault, theft, and breaching court or bail conditions.

All of these offenders have links to different parts of the county. All reports made to Crimestoppers can be made anonymously. Emily van der Lely, Crimestoppers regional manager, said: “I am proud that our charity gives people the power to speak up and stop crime 100 per cent anonymously.

“You can call us on freephone 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted. As a charity, we ensure you won’t have to give your personal details, just tell us what you know, and we’ll pass it on for you.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issues wanted appeals in a bid to make communities safer, and to catch often violent criminals.

More information on how to submit reports can be found on its website, where regular updates are made. These are the criminals who are currently wanted by the force.

For some of them, the public are advised not to approach them, but to call 999. Other reports can be submitted to the police online, or by calling 111 and quoting the appropriate reference number listed in the photo captions.

2 . Samuel Lee Hamilton Samuel Lee Hamilton, 24, of Portsmouth, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his license conditions. He was last seen in the Portsea area on January 7. Anyone who sees him should call 999, quoting 44230520076. Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Photo Sales

3 . Daniel Dickinson - Recall To Prison Daniel Dickinson, 32, is wanted on recall to prison. He has connections to Southampton and the Isle of Wight. Anyone who sees him is advised to call 101, quoting 44230530267. Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Photo Sales