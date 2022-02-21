Motocross bikes and van stolen during night-time Waterlooville burglary

Someone broke in to a home in Spring Vale, Waterlooville, between midnight and 6.15am on Sunday and several things were taken, including an electric off-road motocross style bike and battery, a red, blue and white motocross bike, a black Ford Transit van with MLC Construction signs on the front and side and a registration plate of MT66 OVO, and a wallet and purse containing cash and bank cards.

The occupants, a man and a woman in their 20s, were at home at the time of the burglary.

One of the stolen motocross bikes

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We appreciate it was overnight, but we would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area between the times specified and may be able to assist our enquiries. Perhaps you were driving through the local area and saw something suspicious or have dash cam footage that may have captured something?

‘Maybe you live locally and saw/heard the van or the bikes being driven away, or perhaps have Ring doorbell footage that might have captured something?

‘Or perhaps you have seen the vehicles since or been offered them for sale?’

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 44220070854.

The stolen van

Alternatively, go online and submit information here.