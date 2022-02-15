The rider, a 37-year-old man from Fareham, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.

A black Land Rover Discovery drove into a blue Suzuki GSXS 750 motorcycle on Portsdown Hill Road, near Fort Widley.

The crash happened at roughly 8.40pm yesterday, and police are appealing for more information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash, involving a black Land Rover Discovery and a blue Suzuki GSXS 750 motorbike, happened on Portsdown Hill Road. Picture: Google Street View.

Police constable Faye Cappleman, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: ‘I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the incident to come forward and speak to us.

‘Did you see what happened?

‘Did you see either vehicle in the area before the collision?

‘Do you have a dash cam in your vehicle?

‘If you have any information please get in touch with us as soon as possible.’

Anyone who knows more about the crash is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44220063242, or submitting an online form here.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron