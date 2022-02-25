Dangerous A27 motorbike rider given suspended prison sentence after jumping a red light at 90mph and doing a wheelie in front of police before being chased in Sussex
A MOTORBIKE rider has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a police chase on the A27.
Giacomino Morrone, 24, was spotted by Sussex police officers performing a wheelie in front of them.
Shocking video footage from Morrone’s helmet camera, and from a police patrol car, shows him jumping a red light at 90mph.
He was then seen swerving between vehicles, reaching 80mph in a 20mph zone at Elm Grove.
Morrone’s speed reached up to 105mph while being pursued by police on the A27, and then onto Lewes.
Police had to call off the chase because he was driving too recklessly.
The security guard thought he got away, as he flipped over his licence plate before the escapade.
Although, a check of his motorbike registration captured on police ANPR cameras revealed his home address.
Officers arrested Morrone at his house, finding him in the same biker gear he was wearing.
Footage from his helmet was seized, showing much of his dangerous driving.
Morrone, of London Road, Burgess Hill, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 17.
He pleased guilty to dangerous driving and drug driving.
In custody, Morrone tested positive for 3.9 microgrammes (mcg) of cannabis per litre of blood in his system – almost twice the UK legal limit of 2mcg.
He told officers he was a recreational user of the drug, but had not realised it would still be in his system.
Morrone was sentenced to a six-month suspended prison sentence and was given an 18-month disqualification from driving.
Before being allowed behind the wheel again, the 24-year-old has to take an extended re-test.
The court has order Morrone to complete 200 hours of unpaid community work, 12 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions (RAR), pay £85 in costs and a £128 victim surcharge.