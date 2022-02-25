Police slap 48-hour dispersal order on Commercial Road area as they tackle anti-social behaviour

POLICE tackling anti-social behaviour in Commercial Road have placed a 48-hour dispersal order on the area as part of their crack down on crime.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Friday, 25th February 2022, 8:17 am
Updated Friday, 25th February 2022, 9:03 am

POLICE tackling anti-social behaviour in Commercial Road have placed a 48-hour dispersal order on the area as part of their crack down on crime.

Fratton, Baffins, and Nelson neighbourhood teams assisted police officers tackling anti-social behaviour in the area of Commercial Road yesterday evening (February 24).

Read More

Read More
Police put three month partial-closure order on Fareham home in bid stop drug-re...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Officers in Commercial Road. Picture: Portsmouth police

There is a Section 34 dispersal order in place, which means police can disperse anyone intending too or committing anti-social behaviour, or intending to commit anti-social behaviour, in that area.

In a Facebook post, Portsmouth police said: ‘Not even PC rain (or hail in this case) could keep them at bay.

‘We appreciate it is half term, and children will be out, we are not the fun police, but be mindful of where your children are and what they are doing if they are around the city centre.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.