Police slap 48-hour dispersal order on Commercial Road area as they tackle anti-social behaviour
POLICE tackling anti-social behaviour in Commercial Road have placed a 48-hour dispersal order on the area as part of their crack down on crime.
Fratton, Baffins, and Nelson neighbourhood teams assisted police officers tackling anti-social behaviour in the area of Commercial Road yesterday evening (February 24).
There is a Section 34 dispersal order in place, which means police can disperse anyone intending too or committing anti-social behaviour, or intending to commit anti-social behaviour, in that area.
In a Facebook post, Portsmouth police said: ‘Not even PC rain (or hail in this case) could keep them at bay.
‘We appreciate it is half term, and children will be out, we are not the fun police, but be mindful of where your children are and what they are doing if they are around the city centre.’