Police were called at 8.02am on Tuesday morning to reports of collision on Winchester Road, Bishop's Waltham. The rider of the motorbike, a 39-year-old man from Southampton, “suffered serious injuries but not life threatening injuries”, according to the force. He has been taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

A 51-year-old man from Bishop's Waltham was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “Were you driving in the area at the time? Do you have any dashcam footage that may assist our enquiries? Anyone with information that may assist our investigation should call 101 quoting reference 44240042757.”