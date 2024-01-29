Lee-on-the-Solent man arrested for drug driving in Fareham and stashing cannabis in car
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and having cannabis in his vehicle.
Officers made the arrest in Newgate Lane, Fareham, in the early hours of January 23. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said a search was conducted at 2am.
He added: "The driver, an 18-year-old man from Lee-on-Solent, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cannabis. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation."
Gosport Police reported on Facebook that the driver "failed a preliminary drugs impairment test at the side of the road."