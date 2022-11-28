News you can trust since 1877
Motorbike rider who failed to stop for police chased by officers in Havant who seize vehicle

POLICE have seized an off-road bike after they were involved in a pursuit with its rider.

By Freddie Webb
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 11:54am

They failed to stop for officers who spotted them in the Havant area last Wednesday.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘This off-road motorcycle was seen being ridden in the Havant area.

The motorbike was seized by police after a chase. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

‘The rider failed to stop and was pursued. We lost it for a short time but caught the rider as he tried pushing it into his own back garden.

‘He awaits his day in court, and the vehicle was seized.’

