Motorbike rider who failed to stop for police chased by officers in Havant who seize vehicle
POLICE have seized an off-road bike after they were involved in a pursuit with its rider.
They failed to stop for officers who spotted them in the Havant area last Wednesday.
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘This off-road motorcycle was seen being ridden in the Havant area.
‘The rider failed to stop and was pursued. We lost it for a short time but caught the rider as he tried pushing it into his own back garden.
‘He awaits his day in court, and the vehicle was seized.’