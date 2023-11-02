Motorbike yobs seen riding dangerously in Hamble as police wish to stamp out anti-social behaviour
Police have released images of two males they wish to speak to in relation to dangerous driving in the Hamble area. The most recent incident took place on Monday, October 23.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “ Do you recognise these men? We would like to speak to them in connection with recent reports of dangerous driving and antisocial use of motorcycles in the Hamble area.
“The most recent reported incident occurred by Roy Underdown Pavilion at approximately 8.30pm on Monday, October 23. We believe the men in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us.”
Anyone who has seen dangerous motorbike riding, or has video footage of it taking place, is advised to call 101, quoting 44230434745, or visit the police website. People can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.