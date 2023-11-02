News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Man in his 70s from Fareham dies after being hit by lorry at garden centre as driver arrested, police confirm

A man in his 70s from Fareham died after being hit by a lorry, police have confirmed.
By Steve Deeks
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:37 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 11:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at around 11.10am on Wednesday 1 November when police received reports that a HGV lorry had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian at Stewarts Abbey Garden Centre in Mill Lane, Titchfield.

READ NOW: Storm hits

“Sadly, a man in his 70s from Fareham was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a police statement said. “His next of kin have been informed. Officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened, and they are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage in the moments leading up to the incident?”

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 30-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has since been released under investigation.

The statement added: “If you think you have any information that may help our enquiries, no matter how small or insignificant you believe it to be, then please get in touch by calling 101, quoting 44230446638 or Op Specific. You can also submit information to us online here: aswww.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org”