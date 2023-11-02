Man in his 70s from Fareham dies after being hit by lorry at garden centre as driver arrested, police confirm
The incident happened at around 11.10am on Wednesday 1 November when police received reports that a HGV lorry had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian at Stewarts Abbey Garden Centre in Mill Lane, Titchfield.
“Sadly, a man in his 70s from Fareham was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a police statement said. “His next of kin have been informed. Officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened, and they are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage in the moments leading up to the incident?”
A 30-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has since been released under investigation.
The statement added: “If you think you have any information that may help our enquiries, no matter how small or insignificant you believe it to be, then please get in touch by calling 101, quoting 44230446638 or Op Specific. You can also submit information to us online here: aswww.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org”