Motorcyclist injured in Fareham collision as other vehicle fails to stop, say Hampshire police

In the early hours of yesterday morning (Dec 28) a motorcyclist was injured after a collision with another vehicle in Daedalus Way, Fareham. The vehicle did not stop at the scene – a criminal offence that can lead to a driving ban or even a prison sentence.

Police officers are now investigating the incident and urging witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle failed to stop following a collision in Fareham. Police were called following the collision involving an unidentified vehicle and a motorcycle around 1.20am in Daedalus Way.

‘The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, suffered minor injuries, while there was significant damage to his red Symphony motorcycle. The unidentified vehicle failed to stop at the scene, and work is ongoing to identify this and the driver.

‘Officers investigating this are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time, particularly anyone with dash cam footage, or anyone who saw a vehicle with damage to the front.’

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 44220518990. You can also now leave information with police online by filling out a form on the force’s website – using the same reference number.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.