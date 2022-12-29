The drink – a product of YouTube celebrities KSI and Logan Paul – has gone on sale for £1.99 in stores today. Customers are allowed to purchase one bottle each while stocks last, the company said.

Previously, the only places the drink could be purchased were the Asda stores in Fratton, Leigh Park, Newgate Lane and Gosport – with viral demand meaning the drink was never on the shelves for very long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Hampshire men released on bail as police continue search for missing Wiltshire man Kiran Pun

Aldi are stocking three of the six Prime flavours. Picture: Michael Gillen

According to KSI, the drink was so popular that some Asda employees had started skimming some of the drinks to sell themselves for profit. The drink comes in six flavours – Meta Moon, ice pop, blue raspberry, tropical punch, lemon lime and grape.

Aldi will sell Prime as a Specialbuy in all UK stores but are only stocking three of the flavours, it was announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Due to its popularity and limited availability, we want to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to purchase Prime’, a spokesperson said.

‘The drink will be a Specialbuy – and as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone. The drink, which is 10 per cent coconut water, contains electrolytes and B vitamins and BCAAs, has zero sugar and around 20 calories per bottle. Aldi shoppers can choose from three different flavours: blue raspberry, lemon lime, and ice pop.

Advertisement Hide Ad