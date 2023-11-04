Motorcyclist left with "potentially life-changing injuries" after Gosport crash as Hampshire police launch witness appeal
The incident – involving a black Yahama motorcycle - took place in Gosport on Tuesday, October 31 and investigating officers are urging witnesses to come forward.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of a single vehicle motorcycle collision in Gosport. At around 1am on Tuesday 31 October, a collision took place on the roundabout at Grange Road and Privett Road.
"The motorcyclist, who was riding a black Yahama motorcycle, came off the bike. He has sustained serious, potentially life-changing injuries. He is believed to have travelled along Grange Road before arriving at the roundabout.
"Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident? Do you have any dashcam footage or CCTV that may help our investigation?”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44230444624 or submit information online via: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.