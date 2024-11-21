Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after motorway collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorcyclist from Havant has been left with serious injuries after being involved in a a serious collision on the M25.

The collision involving a blue Mercedes S350 AMG and the rider of a red Yamaha motorcycle happened at around 10.45am on Sunday, November 17 on the M25 clockwise at J15 at the entry slip road from the M4,

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his forties, suffered life threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Investigating officer PC Alistair Bennett of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward following this serious injury collision.

“We are conducting enquiries however we are appealing for the public’s assistance. If anyone has witness information or dash-cam footage of this incident we would ask them to please get in touch via our online webform or by calling 101 quoting reference 43240556436.”