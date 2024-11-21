Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after motorway collision

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 21st Nov 2024, 13:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A motorcyclist from Havant has been left with serious injuries after being involved in a a serious collision on the M25.

The collision involving a blue Mercedes S350 AMG and the rider of a red Yamaha motorcycle happened at around 10.45am on Sunday, November 17 on the M25 clockwise at J15 at the entry slip road from the M4,

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his forties, suffered life threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Investigating officer PC Alistair Bennett of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward following this serious injury collision.

“We are conducting enquiries however we are appealing for the public’s assistance. If anyone has witness information or dash-cam footage of this incident we would ask them to please get in touch via our online webform or by calling 101 quoting reference 43240556436.”

Related topics:Havant
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice