A motorcyclist has been left with potentially life-changing injuries following a serious collision in West Leigh this evening (Sunday, July 27).

Police were called at 6.48pm after a Volkswagen Passat and a Honda motorcycle collided on Prospect Lane, at the junction with Baybridge Road. The motorcyclist – a man in his 40s – has been taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment for what police have described as ‘serious and potentially life-changing injuries’.

Prospect Lane, at the junction with Baybridge Road | Google streetview

Hampshire Police has said it is aware that a number of people had been filming on their phones in the area at the time, and have asked for anyone with footage to come come forward and share it to help with the investigation.

In a statement it said: “Attending officers became aware that a number of people may have been filming on their mobile phones at the location. If you have captured any footage which could assist our enquiries into this incident, we ask that this is not circulated online and is instead passed to police in the first instance.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting 44250336837 or submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.”