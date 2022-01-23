Motorcyclist suffers 'serious back injury' during horrific crash in Southwick

A MOTORCYCLIST suffered a ‘serious back injury’ during a crash in Southwick.

By Tom Cotterill
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 4:01 pm

The incident, which involved a Triumph GSR motorcycle and Audi TT, occurred just after 2.30pm on Thursday on the B2177 Southwick Road.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Southampton, suffered a serious back injury in the collision.

Now officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage of the crash.

A motorcyclist suffered a serious back injury during a crash in Southwick Road

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference 44220026216.

