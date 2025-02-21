Multiple arrests made overnight in city following police chase

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 08:29 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 08:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Multiple arrests have been made overnight following a police chase with a Fiesta.

The police took to social media in the early hours of this morning (February 21) to inform people of an incident that happened overnight.

Yesterday evening the police engaged in a pursuit in Portsmouth with this Fiesta.Yesterday evening the police engaged in a pursuit in Portsmouth with this Fiesta.
Yesterday evening the police engaged in a pursuit in Portsmouth with this Fiesta. | Hampshire Police

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit Facebook post said: “’I never see a cop anymore’ we hear this a lot. Whilst you sleep, we work hard to pursue criminals in our community. This evening (February 20), we engaged in a pursuit in #portsmouth with this Fiesta. Multiple arrests for offences including drugs.”

The police have been contacted for more information about the arrests.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePolicePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice