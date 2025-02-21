Multiple arrests have been made overnight following a police chase with a Fiesta.

The police took to social media in the early hours of this morning (February 21) to inform people of an incident that happened overnight.

Yesterday evening the police engaged in a pursuit in Portsmouth with this Fiesta. | Hampshire Police

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit Facebook post said: “’I never see a cop anymore’ we hear this a lot. Whilst you sleep, we work hard to pursue criminals in our community. This evening (February 20), we engaged in a pursuit in #portsmouth with this Fiesta. Multiple arrests for offences including drugs.”

The police have been contacted for more information about the arrests.