Multiple arrests made overnight in city following police chase
Multiple arrests have been made overnight following a police chase with a Fiesta.
The police took to social media in the early hours of this morning (February 21) to inform people of an incident that happened overnight.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit Facebook post said: “’I never see a cop anymore’ we hear this a lot. Whilst you sleep, we work hard to pursue criminals in our community. This evening (February 20), we engaged in a pursuit in #portsmouth with this Fiesta. Multiple arrests for offences including drugs.”
The police have been contacted for more information about the arrests.