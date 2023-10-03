Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Retail crime has risen significantly across Portsmouth and the wider county, with police receiving double the amount of reports this year between April and September compared to the last financial year. Reports have climbed from 753 to 1373.

Chief Inspector Paul Markham said the force is “working hard” to clamp down on shoplifting, with “robust action” being taken against offenders. “Business owners and shop staff should not have to come to work and face criminal behaviour,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released a list of recent incidents where six people have been charged or jailed. A police spokesman said the examples highlight the types of charges the force achieves each month, but does not reflect all the shoplifting arrests made each month.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoplifting has risen significantly in Portsmouth. Co-Op stores have been targeted in Queen Street, Twyford Avenue, Northern Parade, New Road, and elsewhere. Picture: Google Street View.

NOW READ: Huge spike in Portsmouth shoplifting

Dylan Doran, 40, of no fixed address, was charged with five shoplifting offences which took place between June 29 and July 24. Police received reports of three incidents, where a total of £325 worth of meat, butter and sauces was stolen from the Co-Op in Queen Street, Portsea.

Doran was also charged with two other shoplifting incidents, where £1055 of protein supplements was taken from Holland and Barratt in Commercial Road. He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on October 25.

Lucy Mitchell, 41, of Ophir Road, Hilsea, was charged with four incidents of shoplifting. A total of £282 worth of confectionary, meat and household goods were taken from the Co-Op in Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw – with another £80 of meat being stolen from the Co-Op in Northern Parade.

Stores in Commercial Road have also been targeted. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She first appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on September 5 and entered guilty pleas on September 21 – with sentencing due to be completed at the same court on October 26. Elliot Frazer, 40, of St Michael’s Road in Southsea, has been charged with two shoplifting offences.

On September 7, in Commercial Road, £126 worth of protein powder was swiped from Holland and Barrett. Just under £138 of DVDs were also stolen from HMV. Frazer has been bailed with conditions, including being barred from the stores in Commercial Road or Crasswell Street, Landport.

He is due to appear in court on October 26. Rebekah Frost, 42, of Soberton Road in Havant, was jailed for retail crime and attacking a shop employee.

She was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on September 19 after admitting to shoplifting and racially aggravated assault of a staff member at a store in Somers Road, Somers Town, on January 1. Frost also admitted to possession of heroin and cocaine.

Individuals were charged or sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

SEE ALSO: Serious Southsea scaffolding incident at 8 levels high involving man

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glen Matthew Isham, 45, of no fixed address, was charged with 28 shoplifting offences yesterday (October 2) after meat, pet food, chocolate, laundry detergent and other items – all valued at nearly £6,000 in total – were stolen from convenience stores across Portsmouth. Some incidents took place at the Co-Op in New Road, Buckland, between July 7 and September 26.

Isham was remanded in custody and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on October 6. A 27-year-old man from Havant was called to court on September 25 after being charged with 23 shoplifting offences.

Co-Op stores in Portsmouth, Portchester, Emsworth and Havant were all hit, with police receiving reports of £1,500 worth of items – including beer and chocolates – being stolen. Jimmy Martell Andrews, of Blendworth Crescent, Havant, was arrested and charged with 23 counts of theft from a shop.