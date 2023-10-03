In pictures: Serious Southsea scaffolding incident at 8 levels high involving man

A serious scaffolding incident at eight levels high involving a man took place earlier today.

An air ambulance, paramedics, police and fire crews all attended following the incident around midday at St. Helen’s Parade, Southsea. A cordon was set up as swarms of emergency crews dealt with the situation before the man was brought down from the scaffolding.

A spokesman for Hampshire’s fire service said: “Specialist rope firefighters were called to support crews from Portsmouth at an incident on St Helen’s Parade in Southsea at around midday.

“Crews worked to rescue a casualty who had suffered a medical episode, from scaffolding, eight storeys high. Working alongside paramedics, firefighters made use of Southsea’s aerial ladder platform to bring the casualty down. HIWFRS left the scene and returned to station following the stop message at 1.46pm.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 12.13pm by our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service making us aware of a medical incident involving a man on St. Helen’s Parade in Southsea. We attended the location to assist.”

South Central Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

