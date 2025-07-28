Mum admits manslaughter of girl, two, found in pond
Alice Mackey, 42, of Gibbs Lane in Oakhanger, has been remanded into custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 6 October 2025 for another hearing prior to sentencing. She admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
Police were called at 5.02pm on Sunday, 10 September 2023, to a report that two-year-old Annabel Mackey had gone missing from her home on Forge Road in Kingsley.
Annabel was found a short time later, unresponsive, at Kingsley Pond, East Hampshire. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where she died on the afternoon of Monday 11 September.
Detectives from the Major Crime Team carried out the investigation into Annabel’s death and her movements before she was located at Kingsley Pond.