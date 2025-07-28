Mum admits manslaughter of girl, two, found in pond

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 15:29 BST
A mum arrested following the death of her two-year-old girl who was found at Kingsley Pond has today admitted manslaughter.

Annabel Mackeyplaceholder image
Annabel Mackey | Hampshire Police

Alice Mackey, 42, of Gibbs Lane in Oakhanger, has been remanded into custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 6 October 2025 for another hearing prior to sentencing. She admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Police were called at 5.02pm on Sunday, 10 September 2023, to a report that two-year-old Annabel Mackey had gone missing from her home on Forge Road in Kingsley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Annabel was found a short time later, unresponsive, at Kingsley Pond, East Hampshire. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where she died on the afternoon of Monday 11 September.

Detectives from the Major Crime Team carried out the investigation into Annabel’s death and her movements before she was located at Kingsley Pond.

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice