The shocking smash took place in London Road, North End, shortly before 2.30pm this afternoon.

The 23-year-old woman was driving her silver Volkswagen Polo when it collided with a Nissan Juke, near the Tesco Express store.

The battered car veered across the road and managed to squeeze between a bus stop and bin with inches to spare, before then crashing through a wall near the junction with Battenburg Avenue.

The mangled VW Polo in North End.

Both the front airbags in the crumpled motor deployed in the crash, with the young infant having been safely strapped into a baby seat in the rear.

Workers from the Tesco Express shop, as well as people in the street, rushed to the aid of the mum and her tot.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene shortly afterwards, at 2.27pm, where paramedics took both the woman and baby to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

A woman, 23, and her seven-week-old baby were taken to hospital with 'no obvious injuries', paramedics said.

But remarkably, both are understood to have escaped any serious harm – with a source close to the mother reporting that the baby was ‘giggling’ soon after the crash.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘There was a 23-year-old female and her seven-week-old baby in one of the vehicles involved. They were taken to the QA Hospital as a precaution for further checks though had no obvious injuries.’

Witnesses to the crash said they were astonished nobody was seriously injured and described it as a ‘miracle’ that the car didn’t plough through the bus stop.

One man, who asked not to be named, said: ‘It’s lucky they didn’t wipe anyone out at the bus stop.’

Emergency services rushed to the scene in London Road, North End.

Ken Baker, 76, was walking down London Road with Angela Wyatt, 71, of St Chad’s Avenue.

He added: ‘I just can’t understand how the car ended up in that position. It’s lucky it didn’t hit the bus stop.’

While Angela said: ‘I just can’t believe that the bus stop hasn’t come down. It’s remarkable.’

Hampshire police said ‘no arrests had been made’ and that only ‘minor injuries’ were sustained during the crash.