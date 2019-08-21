Mum who was drink-driving on school run told police: ‘I just like a drink when it’s sunny’

A mum who went to collect her children from school while drunk told police: ‘I just like a drink when it’s sunny’.

Katherine Fowler, a housekeeper from Nickles Close in Bexhill, was arrested in the town after failing a roadside breath test on Thursday July 4.

Stock photo

She was among 83 people arrested as part of Sussex Police and Surrey Police’s joint summer crackdown on drink and drug-driving.

The 36-year-old, who was picking her children up from school at the time, was charged with driving with 55mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

The legal limit is 35mpg.

Fowler was disqualified from driving for 36 months following a hearing at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 24.

She was also told to pay a £415 fine, £85 costs and £41 victim surcharge.

It is the second time that she has been convicted of drink-driving, having committed the same offence in June 2017.

The police campaign ran from June 24 to July 7.