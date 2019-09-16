Murder arrest after woman's body found in Southsea

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found in Southsea.

The body was found on Palmerston Road at about 10.50am this morning.

The body was found this morning

Hampshire Constabulary said a 53-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 44190330369.

More to follow.

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone. To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.