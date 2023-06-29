News you can trust since 1877
Murder investigation launched after body of man in 60's discovered in Andover

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a man in his 60’s was found.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read

The police were called to The Signals, New Street, Andover, on June 28 where upon arrival, officers discovered a body.

Formal identification has not yet taken place as of yet but the man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Murder investigation launched after body of man found in Andover.
Murder investigation launched after body of man found in Andover.
Detective Chief Inspector Rod Kenny, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: ‘We are in the early stages of our investigation and are keen to hear from anyone who believes they hold information to assist the enquiry. Any information could be useful, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is.

‘Please call 101 with reference Op Brier, or 44230257968 with any information, CCTV, or dash cam footage.’

You can also submit information and footage through our online portal by going to Public Portal, click the link for more information.