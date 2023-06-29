Waterlooville woman named and charged with arson after female rescued from house fire
Amanda Berry, 47, of Tamarisk Close, will appear in court today following the blaze. Fire crews from Havant, Cosham and Waterlooville were sent out on Tuesday evening.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said they received reports of the blaze at 7.30pm. She added that paramedics treated a female at the scene.
NOW READ: Man rapes victim on beach
‘Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and put the fire, which is believed to have started in the bedroom, out using jets and a ventilation fan to clear smoke’, she said. ‘The woman was given immediate emergency care by firefighters before she was handed to paramedics.’
Firefighters left the scene at 9.11pm.
A police spokesman said: ‘Amanda Berry, 47, of Tamarisk Close, Waterlooville, has been charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. She was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today.’