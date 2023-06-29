News you can trust since 1877
Waterlooville woman named and charged with arson after female rescued from house fire

A woman has been charged with arson following a house fire in Waterlooville.
By Freddie Webb
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST

Amanda Berry, 47, of Tamarisk Close, will appear in court today following the blaze. Fire crews from Havant, Cosham and Waterlooville were sent out on Tuesday evening.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said they received reports of the blaze at 7.30pm. She added that paramedics treated a female at the scene.

Amanda Berry, 47, of Tamarisk Close, Waterlooville, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.Amanda Berry, 47, of Tamarisk Close, Waterlooville, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
‘Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and put the fire, which is believed to have started in the bedroom, out using jets and a ventilation fan to clear smoke’, she said. ‘The woman was given immediate emergency care by firefighters before she was handed to paramedics.’

Firefighters left the scene at 9.11pm.

A police spokesman said: ‘Amanda Berry, 47, of Tamarisk Close, Waterlooville, has been charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. She was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today.’