Amanda Berry, 47, of Tamarisk Close, will appear in court today following the blaze. Fire crews from Havant, Cosham and Waterlooville were sent out on Tuesday evening.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said they received reports of the blaze at 7.30pm. She added that paramedics treated a female at the scene.

Amanda Berry, 47, of Tamarisk Close, Waterlooville, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

‘Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and put the fire, which is believed to have started in the bedroom, out using jets and a ventilation fan to clear smoke’, she said. ‘The woman was given immediate emergency care by firefighters before she was handed to paramedics.’

Firefighters left the scene at 9.11pm.