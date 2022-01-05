Murder investigation launched after man dies in house near border with Hampshire

Police were called to a house in Heath Road, Christchurch in Dorset, after they received a report at 7.53pm yesterday with concerns about the welfare of the occupant.

Officers attended the location, which is close to the border with Hampshire, and found the body of a man aged in his 30s with serious injuries.

His next of kin has been informed and the coroner has been notified of the death, Dorset Police added in its statement.

A murder investigation has been launched by Dorset Police.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Sweetzer said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died.

‘We will be carrying out a full investigation to establish exactly what happened at the address. All efforts are directed at finding those responsible.

‘I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area since Sunday to please contact us.

‘A cordon has been put in place at the address and there will continue to be a heavy police presence in the vicinity as we carry out inquiries. Officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.’

Those with information are asked to contact the force at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected], by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers and quoting occurrence number 55220001688.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron