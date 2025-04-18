Murder investigation launched and man arrested following discovery of woman's body at home in Havant

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:26 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 14:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A murder investigation has been launched and a man has been arrested following the discovery of a woman’s body.

The police were called at 9.42am to a report that a man was walking alone along the M40, close to junction 3 yesterday (April 17).

Officers attended and the man reported the death of a woman known to him at an address on Timsbury Crescent in Havant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After receiving this information police attended the address and located the body of a woman in her 40s.

No children or staff have been harmed and the incident is finished. Stock image / National WorldNo children or staff have been harmed and the incident is finished. Stock image / National World
No children or staff have been harmed and the incident is finished. Stock image / National World

The man, who is 48-years-old and from High Wycombe, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at the current time.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed.

Police officers will continue to be in the Timsbury Crescent area while they carry out enquiries.

Anyone with any concerns, questions or information is being asked to speak to officers in Havant today or call them on 101 quoting the reference 44250167127.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshireEmergency servicesPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice