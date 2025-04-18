Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A murder investigation has been launched and a man has been arrested following the discovery of a woman’s body.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attended and the man reported the death of a woman known to him at an address on Timsbury Crescent in Havant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After receiving this information police attended the address and located the body of a woman in her 40s.

No children or staff have been harmed and the incident is finished. Stock image / National World

The man, who is 48-years-old and from High Wycombe, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at the current time.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed.

Police officers will continue to be in the Timsbury Crescent area while they carry out enquiries.

Anyone with any concerns, questions or information is being asked to speak to officers in Havant today or call them on 101 quoting the reference 44250167127.