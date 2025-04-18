Murder investigation launched and man arrested following discovery of woman's body at home in Havant
The police were called at 9.42am to a report that a man was walking alone along the M40, close to junction 3 yesterday (April 17).
Officers attended and the man reported the death of a woman known to him at an address on Timsbury Crescent in Havant.
After receiving this information police attended the address and located the body of a woman in her 40s.
The man, who is 48-years-old and from High Wycombe, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at the current time.
The woman’s next of kin have been informed.
Police officers will continue to be in the Timsbury Crescent area while they carry out enquiries.
Anyone with any concerns, questions or information is being asked to speak to officers in Havant today or call them on 101 quoting the reference 44250167127.