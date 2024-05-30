Murder investigation launched in Hamble following death of woman in 50s

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman.

The police were called by the ambulance service at 1:18pm on Friday, May 17 to a report of a sudden death at an address in Avro Court, Hamble. Police attended the scene and confirmed a woman in her 50s had died.

A 48-year-old man from Hamble has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on bail until August 16.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44240206944. Alternatively, contact the police on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Click here for more information.

