Murder investigation launched in Hamble following death of woman in 50s
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman.
The police were called by the ambulance service at 1:18pm on Friday, May 17 to a report of a sudden death at an address in Avro Court, Hamble. Police attended the scene and confirmed a woman in her 50s had died.
A 48-year-old man from Hamble has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on bail until August 16.