Mysterious death of man who went overboard on cruise ship - police update

Liam Jones, 23, fell overboard on a MSC Cruise after it left the dock in Southampton. (Credit: Sophia Alicja Jones/Facebook)

MSC Cruises said Liam Jones, 23, from Dundee, had disappeared from the MSC Euribia on March 16 during a seven-night excursion. The ship had left Southampton on March 15 and was bound for its first stop in Hamburg when the man is said to have fallen overboard.

Hampshire Police boarded the ship on its return to Southampton on Friday, March 22. The force said it was investigating the incident “on behalf of the coroner”.

Police have now provided more detail on the investigation, which they said is being led by French police. Detective sergeant Gary Stamp said: “It is believed the passenger went overboard in French waters. We continue to liaise with authorities in France and are assisting them with their investigation.”

Liam’s wife, Sophia Mcphee, spoke of her heartbreak, telling the Daily Record that she felt "lost" since finding out about her husband going overboard. She said: "I was first contacted by his sister on Sunday. She said there had been an accident and Liam 'wasn't coming back'. She then said she had seen CCTV and he'd gone overboard."

Ms Mcphee said that she had last seen Mr Jones the day before the cruise set off at their home, before he travelled to Glasgow to meet with his family. Both he and his family travelled to Southampton to board the cruise.

A spokesman from MSC Cruises said: “A passenger on board MSC Euribia went overboard on March 16 as the ship was sailing to Hamburg. This was reported to the authorities.

