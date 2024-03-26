Fareham A27 crash: Road reopens after man in 80s killed in fatal collision - police look for witnesses
Fareham Police were called to a collision at 7.26pm yesterday evening (March 25) between a grey Nissan Qashqai and a black Volkswagen Golf in which a man sadly died.
In a statement yesterday evening, police said: "Despite the efforts of emergency services at the scene, the driver of the Nissan – a man aged in his 80s – was pronounced dead a short while later. His next of kin have been informed. The A27 is currently closed in both directions between the Quay Street roundabout and junction 11.
"These closures are likely to be in place for several hours, so we advise motorists to avoid this area while emergency services continue to work at the scene.
"We thank you for your patience, and will endeavour to provide you with any further updates when we are able to do so.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured the incident on Dash Cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1790 of 25 March 2024."