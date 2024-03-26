Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fareham Police were called to a collision at 7.26pm yesterday evening (March 25) between a grey Nissan Qashqai and a black Volkswagen Golf in which a man sadly died.

Read More A27 closed at Fareham following fatal collision - police appeal for witnesses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement yesterday evening, police said: "Despite the efforts of emergency services at the scene, the driver of the Nissan – a man aged in his 80s – was pronounced dead a short while later. His next of kin have been informed. The A27 is currently closed in both directions between the Quay Street roundabout and junction 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These closures are likely to be in place for several hours, so we advise motorists to avoid this area while emergency services continue to work at the scene.

"We thank you for your patience, and will endeavour to provide you with any further updates when we are able to do so.