Mystery still surrounds death of man by Portsmouth office block

By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Oct 2025, 18:25 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 18:27 BST
Mystery still surrounds the death of a man in his 30s after a body was found by an office block close to the M275.

A large police presence attended an area of Wharf Road which was cordoned off by Vivid’s offices as a police tent was erected following a “sudden death” on Friday October 17.

Police said the body was that of a man in his 30s – with the death being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. The death remains a mystery today (Monday) with the man’s identity not currently known. No flowers or cards have been placed at the scene where the body was found.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson previously said: “We were called at around 10:15am on Friday (October 17) to the Wharf Road area of Portsmouth following a report of a sudden death of a man aged in his 30s.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, at this time and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Police at the scene where a dead body was found in Wharf Road on Friday

Police at the scene where a dead body was found in Wharf Road on Friday Photo: Stuart Vaizey

Scene today (Monday 20 October) of where dead body was found on Friday

Scene today (Monday 20 October) of where dead body was found on Friday Photo: Stuart Vaizey

Police at the scene where a dead body was found in Wharf Road

Police at the scene where a dead body was found in Wharf Road Photo: Stuart Vaizey

Police at the scene where a dead body was found in Wharf Road

Police at the scene where a dead body was found in Wharf Road Photo: Stuart Vaizey

