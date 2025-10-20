Mystery still surrounds death of man by Portsmouth office block

A large police presence attended an area of Wharf Road which was cordoned off by Vivid’s offices as a police tent was erected following a “sudden death” on Friday October 17.

Police said the body was that of a man in his 30s – with the death being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. The death remains a mystery today (Monday) with the man’s identity not currently known. No flowers or cards have been placed at the scene where the body was found.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson previously said: “We were called at around 10:15am on Friday (October 17) to the Wharf Road area of Portsmouth following a report of a sudden death of a man aged in his 30s.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, at this time and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

1 . Police cordon after dead body found Police at the scene where a dead body was found in Wharf Road on Friday Photo: Stuart Vaizey Photo Sales

2 . Scene of where dead body found Scene today (Monday 20 October) of where dead body was found on Friday Photo: Stuart Vaizey Photo Sales

3 . Police cordon where body found Police at the scene where a dead body was found in Wharf Road Photo: Stuart Vaizey Photo Sales