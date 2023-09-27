Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating how a 70-year-old man came to be injured while out walking his dogs in Cockerell Close, Lee-on-the-Solent at around 21:30pm on Monday.

“The man arrived home with cuts on his face and head, but does not remember how he received these injuries. He remembers having a verbal altercation with a dark-haired man aged between 25-35 who was driving a blue car, and then seeing a man walking towards him shortly after,” a police statement said.

“We are asking for anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything that may relate to this incident to contact us on 101, quoting the reference 44230392174.