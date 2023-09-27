News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Mystery surrounds how pensioner injured when walking dog in Lee-on-the-Solent after row with man

Mystery surrounds how a pensioner was left injured when walking his dog in Lee-on-the-Solent after a verbal altercation.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 12:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating how a 70-year-old man came to be injured while out walking his dogs in Cockerell Close, Lee-on-the-Solent at around 21:30pm on Monday.

READ NOW: Hunt for wanted man

“The man arrived home with cuts on his face and head, but does not remember how he received these injuries. He remembers having a verbal altercation with a dark-haired man aged between 25-35 who was driving a blue car, and then seeing a man walking towards him shortly after,” a police statement said.

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are asking for anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything that may relate to this incident to contact us on 101, quoting the reference 44230392174.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 in an emergency.”