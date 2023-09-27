Police hunt man wanted over robbery and shoplifting offences
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dean Evans, 35, from Basingstoke, is wanted in connection with allegations of robbery and shoplifting offences.
READ NOW: House wall collapses
A police statement said: “We are carrying out enquiries to locate him, but we are also turning to you for assistance. Evans is described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with dark blonde hair.
“He has links to the Popley area of Basingstoke. If you have seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230285680.
“You can also submit information via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website: www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/
“Always call 999 in an emergency.”