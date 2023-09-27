Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dean Evans, 35, from Basingstoke, is wanted in connection with allegations of robbery and shoplifting offences.

READ NOW: House wall collapses

A police statement said: “We are carrying out enquiries to locate him, but we are also turning to you for assistance. Evans is described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with dark blonde hair.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wanted Dean Evans. Pic Hants police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has links to the Popley area of Basingstoke. If you have seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230285680.

“You can also submit information via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website: www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/