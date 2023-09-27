News you can trust since 1877
Police hunt man wanted over robbery and shoplifting offences

Police are hunting for a man wanted over robbery and shoplifting offences.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Dean Evans, 35, from Basingstoke, is wanted in connection with allegations of robbery and shoplifting offences.

A police statement said: “We are carrying out enquiries to locate him, but we are also turning to you for assistance. Evans is described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with dark blonde hair.

Wanted Dean Evans. Pic Hants policeWanted Dean Evans. Pic Hants police
“He has links to the Popley area of Basingstoke. If you have seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230285680.

“You can also submit information via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website: www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/

“Always call 999 in an emergency.”