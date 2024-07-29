Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A naked man was spotted by a woman committing a sexual act while hiding in a wooded area.

The “stocky” male, only wearing a baseball cap, was seen indecently exposing himself in Portchester Common last Wednesday afternoon (July 24). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the incident took place near Skew Road, in the vicinity of the junction with Portsdown Hill Road.

Police said the man was seen committing the indecent act in a wooded area near Skew Road, Portchester, close to the junction of Portsdown Hill Road. | Google Street View

“A woman witnessed a man committing an indecent act in a wooded area at the Common,” police added. “The man had no clothes on but was described as possibly wearing a baseball cap. He was also described as being white, stocky, and aged in his 30s or 40s.”

The force is urging anyone who regularly walks in Portchester Common, or who saw the man, to get in touch with them. They are imploring anyone who was seen similar types of behaviour to submit a report to them.