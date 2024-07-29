"Stocky" naked man only wearing a baseball cap seen committing sexual act by woman at Portchester Common
The “stocky” male, only wearing a baseball cap, was seen indecently exposing himself in Portchester Common last Wednesday afternoon (July 24). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the incident took place near Skew Road, in the vicinity of the junction with Portsdown Hill Road.
“A woman witnessed a man committing an indecent act in a wooded area at the Common,” police added. “The man had no clothes on but was described as possibly wearing a baseball cap. He was also described as being white, stocky, and aged in his 30s or 40s.”
The force is urging anyone who regularly walks in Portchester Common, or who saw the man, to get in touch with them. They are imploring anyone who was seen similar types of behaviour to submit a report to them.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240314552. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.