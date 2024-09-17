Naked man wearing nothing but boots seen walking near Brownwich Farm in Titchfield - police appeal launched
Police have launched an indecent exposure appeal after a naked man, wearing nothing but hiking boots, was spotted walking along a public footpath.
The man was seen walking fully naked along Brownwich Lane, near Brownwich Farm some time between 2pm and 3pm on Wednesday, September 11.
The man was described as a white male, in his 50s or 60, approximately 5ft 10 or 11 ins tall and of large build with a big belly. The police have also confirmed that he had messy faint mousy brown hair and he was wearing glasses and had a dark backpack on.
This incident happened on a public footpath running through a wooded area and was witnessed by a lone woman walking along the path. The incident frightened her and caused her to take evasive action to avoid this man coming near her.