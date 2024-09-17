Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched an indecent exposure appeal after a naked man, wearing nothing but hiking boots, was spotted walking along a public footpath.

The man was described as a white male, in his 50s or 60, approximately 5ft 10 or 11 ins tall and of large build with a big belly. The police have also confirmed that he had messy faint mousy brown hair and he was wearing glasses and had a dark backpack on.

This incident happened on a public footpath running through a wooded area and was witnessed by a lone woman walking along the path. The incident frightened her and caused her to take evasive action to avoid this man coming near her.