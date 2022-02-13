He died at Rotherham District General Hospital (RDGH) in the early hours of Sunday morning, and South Yorkshire Police have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

A member of staff at RDGH called officers at 8.54pm on Saturday to report that two patients had been fighting.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a hospital fight

A police spokesman said detectives have launched an investigation into the incident.

He said: ‘We are working closely with the hospital and will remain on scene this evening as we conduct enquiries.