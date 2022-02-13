Missing 15-year-old from Gosport has been found
POLICE say a Gosport teenager who had been reported missing has been found.
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 11:21 am
Updated
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 4:08 pm
The 15-year-old called Mason – whose surname was not revealed by police – had last been seen at about 6.30pm on Thursday, leaving his home.
Officers thought he could be Gosport or Fareham – but have revealed that he has now been found.
They have thanked people for publicising the appeal.