Missing 15-year-old from Gosport has been found

POLICE say a Gosport teenager who had been reported missing has been found.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 11:21 am
Updated Sunday, 13th February 2022, 4:08 pm

The 15-year-old called Mason – whose surname was not revealed by police – had last been seen at about 6.30pm on Thursday, leaving his home.

Officers thought he could be Gosport or Fareham – but have revealed that he has now been found.

A missing teenager has been found

They have thanked people for publicising the appeal.

